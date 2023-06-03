Juneteenth celebration to take place at Allensworth State Park

ALLENSWORTH, Calif. (KERO) — As Juneteenth approaches, the City of Allensworth is celebrating by featuring noted author Marilyn Nelson.

Allensworth is the first California town founded, financed, and governed by black settlers. It's only an hour's trip north from Bakersfield.

Award-winning poet Marilyn Nelson will be reading some of her works and signing books. There will also be tours of the historic buildings in the city, food, music, and arts and crafts.

The event will be taking place on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Allensworth State Park.

And if you have trouble getting to the Juneteenth celebration, Amtrak San Joaquins will be running special trains to the Allensworth State Historic Park for the festival on June 10. The trains will also be discounted by 50 percent.

For more information, you can visit their website.