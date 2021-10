BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A tribute to breast cancer survivors and those who courageously battled the disease is being unveiled in their honor Thursday night.

The wall will be lit up pink starting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Kaiser Permanente medical office on Stockdale Highway.

35 survivors will be honored during Thursday's ceremony.

The breast cancer survivors wall be displayed throughout the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month.