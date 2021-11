BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kaiser Permanente is hosting a free flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13th.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Ming Medical Office building. It is a free walk-up event and you don't need to book an appointment.

If you can't make it this Saturday, the event will be back Saturday, Nov. 20th at the same time and location.