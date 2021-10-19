Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Kaiser Permanete to host drug take back, recycling event

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Prescription drugs.
Prescription drugs
Posted at 8:00 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 11:00:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kaiser Permanete and the Bakersfield Police Department are teaming up for a "Drug Take Back and Recycling" event this weekend.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23rd at Kaiser's medical office on Stockdale Highway.

You can drop off any potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

You will also be able to shred items and dispose of items like glasses, electronic waste including cellphones, and clothing and furniture.

Kaiser asks that you stay in your vehicle and wear a mask.

The medical office is located at 3501 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County

Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County