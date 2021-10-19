Kaiser Permanete to host drug take back, recycling event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kaiser Permanete and the Bakersfield Police Department are teaming up for a "Drug Take Back and Recycling" event this weekend.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23rd at Kaiser's medical office on Stockdale Highway.

You can drop off any potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

You will also be able to shred items and dispose of items like glasses, electronic waste including cellphones, and clothing and furniture.

Kaiser asks that you stay in your vehicle and wear a mask.

The medical office is located at 3501 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.