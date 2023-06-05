Kern County agencies to hold conference on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and a variety of Kern County agencies are teaming up to hold a conference addressing issues relevant to seniors' safety and care on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day this June 15.

Adult Protective Services says there were more than 6,066 reports made to them for elder abuse in Kern County in 2022, and this is an underreporting. According to APS, for every reported case of elder abuse, 24 are not.

In addition to a declaration of Elder Abuse Awareness Month by the Kern County Board of Supervisors, Kern County Aging and Adult Services, the Commission on Aging, the Kern County District Attorney's Office, and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services will hold a conference at Hodel's on June 15.

Presenters at the conference are scheduled to include Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, and representatives with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

At the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day conference, topics such as the different forms elder abuse can take, whether financial, physical, or neglectful, and how people who work with seniors, including nurses and social workers, can raise awareness about elder abuse and how to help if they find out it's happening.

Those who wish to attend the conference must register as space is limited. The registration fee is $30.00 per participant and registration will be open until June 9 or until all available seats are claimed. Please see the registration form available on the Aging and Adult Services website.