Kern County Animal Services hosts open house for volunteer opportunities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services is encouraging people to come join their open house on Jan. 14 to learn about volunteer opportunities.

The event will be from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue.

If you’re interested in volunteering, then this is the perfect time to come and learn what that entails. Tours of the facility will be given, along with sign-up orientations, and even raffle prizes.

“We put this open-house together to invite the community out to our facility to find out what volunteering is like at the animal shelter. We know that not everybody can adopt a pet, so volunteering is an amazing way to play a small role in a shelter pets’ journey to their forever home”, states Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services.

Applications to become a volunteer with Kern County Animal Services can be found on the department’s website.