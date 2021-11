BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Animal Services is collecting food donations so they can have a holiday feast for animals.

The shelter is asking for canned chicken, instant mashed potatoes, and canned greened beans.

They're accepting all brands of those items and any size can.

Staff will mix up the food and make sure every pet in the shelter gets a holiday meal. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.