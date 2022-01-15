Kern County animal shelters looking for volunteers, donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services is inviting community members to become volunteers in an effort to help care for homeless pets.

Saturday Animal Services is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield. During the event, those interested will get a tour of the facility. Applications to become a volunteer can be found on the department's website.

The city and county shelters have each teamed up with the non-profit The Best Friends Animal Society to kick off their "Live Large" campaign. Beginning Saturday and throughout the remainder of January, the city animal shelter will be waiving adoption fees for their larger breeds. The county will have a reduced fee of $22. If adoption isn't an option for you you can always foster.

The city shelter is located at 201 South Mount Vernon Avenue.

Also, the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in need of blankets and dog beds for their animals. They've already received a significant amount from the community but can always use more.