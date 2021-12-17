Kern County Cancer Foundation to host Pediatric Christmas Drive-thru event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Cancer Foundation will host their annual Pediatric Christmas Drive-thru event on Sunday, Dec. 19st.

The event will run from 1-3 p.m. at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center front parking lot on Truxtun Avenue. Children with cancer, as part of the Pediatric Mobile Angel Unit Program, and their families can drive up to collect their toys and gifts.

Santa Claus will be handing out more than 100 toys donated by Kern Family Health Care, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the greater Bakersfield community. Kern Family Health Care has also donated $100 gift cards to each family to use for food or clothing as well as passes to visit the CALM Lights.

"This event is cherished by the children and families in our program… oftentimes these are the only gifts they receive for Christmas. The KCCF staff and volunteers are overjoyed by the generosity of our community and look forward to seeing the happiness that these gifts bring to families who are struggling with cancer and other obstacles this holiday season.” Michelle Avila, executive director for KCCF

The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is located at 6501 Truxtun Ave.