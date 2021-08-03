Kern County College Night to be held in-person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office and Kern High School District will host its annual Kern County College Night as an in-person event from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13th at the Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Convention Center.

The free event will feature fewer colleges and universities this year to allow for more spacing between booths. Reservations and tickets are not required. Entry is limited to one student and one adult per household.

All attendees must wear face coverings and show proof of either being fully vaccinated or have results of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the event.

Representatives from public and private colleges and universities will be on hand to speak with attendees, according to a press release.

Informative sessions will also include how to obtain financial aid, how to prepare as a college student athlete, how to write a personal statement and how to pick the right college. Sessions will be presented in both English and Spanish.

Counselors from KHSD will answer questions and help students and parents decide on workshops.

For more information, visit Facebook @KCCollegeNight or contact Christine Goedhart-Humphrey at 661-636-4330 at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.