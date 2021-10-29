Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk set for Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 29th.

The event through the American Heart Association aims for people to boost their physical and mental health.

Participants will connect digitally and can choose to start their walk on the path of their choosing.

To register, click here. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via email or on social media.

“The past year has shown us that no matter where we are, we can come together for a common cause,” said Ken Keller, 2021 Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk Chair.

“The Heart and Stroke Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission.”