Kern County holding re-districting workshops

Two virtual workshops will be held.
Kern County
Re-districting Map, Kern County, July 16, 2021
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 16, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Your input is wanted before the county goes through re-districting.

Next week two virtual workshops will be held to discuss the process using data from the 2020 census.

The first will be on Monday, July 19th at 6 p.m. The second is the following evening, July 20th.

Later this month another meeting will take place both in-person and virtually. That one will go over the tools that will eventually redraw the county districts.

How to Participate:

July 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Virtual informational meeting (English with Spanish and Punjabi translation) to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools, and to receive testimony on communities of interest.

  • Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3yTqRTb
  • Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421  Enter Phone Conference ID: 306 227 881
  • Spanish Phone Conference ID: 172 117 451
  • Punjabi Phone Conference ID: 253 770 060

July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Virtual informational meeting (Spanish with English translation) to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools, and to receive testimony on communities of interest.

  • Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3i1eEVM
  • Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421
  • Enter Phone Conference ID: 169 321 620
  • English Conference ID: 409 329 194

July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Hybrid of in-person and virtual public hearing to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools and receive testimony on communities of interest. A workshop covering the mapping tools will be conducted for those attending.

  • Location: Kern County Board Chambers, 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA, 93301
  • Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3kbEcSQ
  • Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421
  • Enter Phone Conference ID: 766 290

Please visit the County’s redistricting website for information on how to provide public comment for each workshop. For additional questions, please contact Ally Triolo at (661) 308-6805.

