Kern County holding re-districting workshops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Your input is wanted before the county goes through re-districting.

Next week two virtual workshops will be held to discuss the process using data from the 2020 census.

The first will be on Monday, July 19th at 6 p.m. The second is the following evening, July 20th.

Later this month another meeting will take place both in-person and virtually. That one will go over the tools that will eventually redraw the county districts.

How to Participate:

July 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Virtual informational meeting (English with Spanish and Punjabi translation) to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools, and to receive testimony on communities of interest.

Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3yTqRTb

Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421  Enter Phone Conference ID: 306 227 881

Spanish Phone Conference ID: 172 117 451

Punjabi Phone Conference ID: 253 770 060

July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Virtual informational meeting (Spanish with English translation) to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools, and to receive testimony on communities of interest.

Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3i1eEVM

Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421

Enter Phone Conference ID: 169 321 620

English Conference ID: 409 329 194

July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Hybrid of in-person and virtual public hearing to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools and receive testimony on communities of interest. A workshop covering the mapping tools will be conducted for those attending.

Location: Kern County Board Chambers, 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA, 93301

Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3kbEcSQ

Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421

Enter Phone Conference ID: 766 290

Please visit the County’s redistricting website for information on how to provide public comment for each workshop. For additional questions, please contact Ally Triolo at (661) 308-6805.