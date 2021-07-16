Kern County holding re-districting workshops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Your input is wanted before the county goes through re-districting.
Next week two virtual workshops will be held to discuss the process using data from the 2020 census.
The first will be on Monday, July 19th at 6 p.m. The second is the following evening, July 20th.
Later this month another meeting will take place both in-person and virtually. That one will go over the tools that will eventually redraw the county districts.
How to Participate:
July 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Virtual informational meeting (English with Spanish and Punjabi translation) to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools, and to receive testimony on communities of interest.
- Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3yTqRTb
- Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421 Enter Phone Conference ID: 306 227 881
- Spanish Phone Conference ID: 172 117 451
- Punjabi Phone Conference ID: 253 770 060
July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Virtual informational meeting (Spanish with English translation) to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools, and to receive testimony on communities of interest.
- Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3i1eEVM
- Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421
- Enter Phone Conference ID: 169 321 620
- English Conference ID: 409 329 194
July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Hybrid of in-person and virtual public hearing to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools and receive testimony on communities of interest. A workshop covering the mapping tools will be conducted for those attending.
- Location: Kern County Board Chambers, 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA, 93301
- Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3kbEcSQ
- Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421
- Enter Phone Conference ID: 766 290
Please visit the County’s redistricting website for information on how to provide public comment for each workshop. For additional questions, please contact Ally Triolo at (661) 308-6805.