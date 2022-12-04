Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force holding clothing drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is holding a donation drive to benefit the Family Justice Center Foundation. All donations will go to local victims of human trafficking who are in shelters and waiting for relocation.

The task force is asking for community members to donate clothing, undergarments, blankets, and towels. The force is also accepting donations of hygiene products.

If you'd like to give you can drop off items at the Ascend Real Estate And Property Management office at 7606 Meany Ave.

The drive runs until January 31st.