KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kids ages 4-12 can earn a free hamburger or cheeseburger for every five books they read through April 16th.

Kern County Library is partnering with In-N-Out Burger for the In-N-Out Cover to Cover Club. Each child can earn a total of three achievement cards through the program by reading a total of 15 books.

To participate, either visit your local library branch or sign up on the Beanstack app. The Beanstack app is available from the Google Play and Apple stores.