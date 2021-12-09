Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation to host Officer of the Year Awards Dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation will be hosting their Officer of the Year Awards Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 9th.

The event which starts at 5:30 p.m. honors officers and citizens who have made an exceptional contribution to their community and will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Awards include: Officer of the Year, Administrator of the Year, Dispatcher of the Year, Act of Valor, and Special Impact.

Some awards already announce are: Wayne Ketcherside Award: Ali Douglas; Citizen of the Year: Cassie Wright; Business Man of the Year: Christopher Branson; and Youth Impact Award: Mukul Anand.

Eligible accomplishments include:

Acts of valor or heroism by a law enforcement officer.

A law enforcement officer who has made a special impact on his/her beat or area through personal initiative or effort. This should demonstrate commitment to the improvement of our community; an example for all.

A law enforcement officer who has significantly added to the quality of law enforcement through personal initiative or involvement above and beyond the call of duty.

A nomination will also be accepted for a citizen who has made an outstanding contribution to law enforcement through acts of valor, heroism or personal initiative.