KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library will offer free lunches to those ages 2 through 18 at various locations this summer during its Lunch at the Library.

Lunch at the Library will also feature story times, crafts, coloring, and live performances.

Anyone, regardless of income, between the ages of 2-18 can enjoy a free meal.

Dates and times are listed below: