Kern County Library updates the routes for StoryTours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library is updating the routes for the temporary bookmobile service called StoryTours.

The bookmobile is powered by Community Action Partnership of Kern and the Kern County Library.

These new routes will begin Nov. 15 and will continue till Feb. 2022.

The bookmobile visits library locations, schools, Head Start centers, and parks across the county. Visitors to the bookmobile will receive a free book (while supplies last) at every visit.

Mondays – East Kern

10:30 – 11am – Mojave Library

11:15am – 12pm – Mojave Headstart

1 – 2pm – California City Library

3 – 3:30pm – Boron Park

Tuesdays – East Bakersfield

9:30 – 10am – Baker Library

10:30 – 11:15am – Heritage Park

12:15 – 1pm – Northeast Library

1:15 – 1:45pm – Sterling Headstart

2:15 – 3pm – Pete Parra Headstart

3:15 – 3:45pm – Friendship Hours

4 – 5pm – David Nelson Pocket Park

Wednesdays – West Kern

9:45 – 10:45am – Lost Hills Wonderful Academy

11:15am – 12pm – Lost Hills Elementary

12:45 – 1:15pm – Elk Hills Elementary

