Kern County Public Works Department to hold household hazardous waste collection events for November

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Works Department will host several household hazardous waste collection events for November.

You can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free at any of these one-day collection events and are for residential hazardous waste only.

Commercial or business waste will not be accepted. Here's the schedule for November:

Saturday, Nov. 6th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

Saturday, Nov. 20th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kern Valley Transfer Station: 6092 Wulstein Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What is Household Hazardous Waste? Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include: household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products & fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family, and the environment. Kern County Public Works Department

Residential hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent facilities:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard Street, is open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin Street, is open the first Saturday of every other month (Jan., March, May, July, Sept., Nov.) from 9 a.m. to noon

Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please follow these safety guidelines:

Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.

Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.

Do not mix materials.

Keep materials separated and away from passengers.

For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines, visit Kern Public Works.