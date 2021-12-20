Beth J. Harpaz/AP

Dec 20, 2021

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works is offering a Christmas tree recycling program from Sunday, Dec. 26th through Monday, Jan. 10th, 2022. County residents have options for recycling their tree. In the metro Bakersfield area, residents can put their tree into a green waste container as long as the tree is cut into small pieces and fits in the container. All lights and decorations need to be removed. The container lid must be able to securely close. Whole trees and flocked trees will not be accepted. Residents can self-haul whole Christmas trees to one of 24 drop-off locations throughout Kern County. Don’t forget to remove all ornaments, bulbs, lights, decorations, and plastic or metal tree stands prior to dropping off your Christmas tree. Flocked trees won't be accepted. Kern County Public Works offers Christmas tree recycling on Scribd You can also cut up your tree and add it to your compost pile. Just make sure it's free of flocking or other contaminants.

