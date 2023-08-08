Kern County Public Works to hold tire drop-off events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works, along with Caltrans, is hosting a Clean California Tire Drop-Off Day event.
The events will take place on Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until full capacity is reached.
Residents can drop off old tires free of charge at the following locations:
- Ridgecrest Landfill: 3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555
- Mojave-Rosamond Landfill: 400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501
- Boron Landfill: 11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516
- Tehachapi Landfill: 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561
According to Kern County Public Works, the tires must have rims removed. No commercial or overside tires will be accepted. There is a limit of 9 tires at a time as per state law.
Public works also recommend loads be covered for transport to prevent litter.