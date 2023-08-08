Kern County Public Works to hold tire drop-off events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works, along with Caltrans, is hosting a Clean California Tire Drop-Off Day event.

The events will take place on Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until full capacity is reached.

Residents can drop off old tires free of charge at the following locations:



Ridgecrest Landfill : 3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

: 3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Mojave-Rosamond Landfill : 400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501

: 400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501 Boron Landfill : 11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516

: 11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516 Tehachapi Landfill: 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561

According to Kern County Public Works, the tires must have rims removed. No commercial or overside tires will be accepted. There is a limit of 9 tires at a time as per state law.

Public works also recommend loads be covered for transport to prevent litter.