Kern County Public Works to hold tire drop-off events

Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 15:18:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works, along with Caltrans, is hosting a Clean California Tire Drop-Off Day event.

The events will take place on Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until full capacity is reached.

Residents can drop off old tires free of charge at the following locations:

  • Ridgecrest Landfill: 3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555
  • Mojave-Rosamond Landfill: 400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501
  • Boron Landfill: 11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516
  • Tehachapi Landfill: 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561

According to Kern County Public Works, the tires must have rims removed. No commercial or overside tires will be accepted. There is a limit of 9 tires at a time as per state law.
Public works also recommend loads be covered for transport to prevent litter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
