Kern County Rite Aid stores working to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network

Paul Sancya/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Dec. 15, 2009 photo, a customer enters a Rite Aid store in Detroit. Drugstore operator Rite Aid Corp. said Thursday, Dec. 17, its fiscal third-quarter loss narrowed, as a rise in prescriptions helped offset a continued slump in same-store sales.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Rite Aid
Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:24:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A national fundraising competition is taking place to help raise money for the Children's Miracle Network. And two locations in Kern County are in the hunt for the top fundraising spot in the United States.

The Rite Aid store on Olive Drive and Jewetta and the one in Shafter are both currently in the running for top fundraisers. Saturday is the last day for them to raise funds. And to help get more donations, the Rite Aid on Olive and Jewetta will be hosting a car wash. That car wash runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The top fundraiser in the competition will get a $25,000 grant to help benefit sick or injured children at the Lauren Small Children's Center.

