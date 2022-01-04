Kern County seeks volunteers to serve on Grand Jury

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is seeking volunteers to serve on the Grand Jury for a one-year term starting in July.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 25th and applications are available online.

The Grand Jury consists of 19 residents and acts as an investigative body to ensure county, city and district governments operate efficiently and public funds are being handled in the best interests of the public.

The Grand Jury also hears evidence presented by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office in cases and may issue criminal indictments when appropriate. The Grand Jury may also issue an accusation against public officials that may result in their removal from office upheld by the courts.

Jurors need to be available for 20 hours a week from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the fiscal year from July 2022 through June 2023.

Members of the Grand Jury receive a daily stipend based on the hours worked and are reimbursed for personal vehicle use at the prevailing county rate.

Candidates for Grand Jury service must be United States citizens, at least 18 years old, have resided in Kern County at least one year and have a working knowledge of the English language. Additionally, candidates may not have served on a Grand Jury in another California county within the past year, no convictions of malfeasance in office or of any felony, and are not currently serving as an elected public official.

No law degree or special credential is required.

Interested applicants must attend an information overview meeting in March. Applicants will be interviewed and nominated by Kern County Superior Court judges. Once nominated, jurors are selected through a random drawing in open court in June.

For details, contact the Grand Jury office at 661-868-4797.