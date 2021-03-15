23ABC Senior Food Drive: Kern County sees increase in community seeking food assistance amid the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Cali — Food insecurity is a fact in Kern County, this is why 23ABC is partnering with the Community Partnership of Kern for the first ever 23ABC Gives Senior Food Drive. Together we can help make sure our grandparents, the elders of our community, have access to nutritious meals.

“It has helped us out a great deal, especially since I lost my job due to the pandemic,” Steve Rasmussen, a Kern County Resident, said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Steve has been struggling to help his family and himself get by.

“We have some money, but it’s not enough,” Rasmussen said.

last spring, Steve’s wife found out about the local food distributions within their community, and he said it has been a lifesaver.

“She just gave me the address and we have been coming ever since,” Rasmussen said.

Community Action Partnership of Kern, better known as CAP-K, helps provide different communities and programs with much needed food. For many years Kern County has had a problem with food insecurity, but now in the midst of a pandemic, there are more people in need with less food to go around.

“We have seen not so many food drives popping up to provide food to the food banks,” Jaime Orona, program manager, CAP-K Food Bank, said.

According to Orona, in 2019 the CAP-K food banks provided the county with 20 million pounds of food, and in 2020, they provided over 33 million pounds.

“We have seen that the numbers are gradually rising, so this right here is greatly needed and greatly helped,” Orona said.

And seniors are among those who are in high need, throughout the county, 4300 seniors rely on CAP-K’s food programs and distributions… providing over 150,000 pounds of food.

“We are kind of struggling now, and this helps a lot,” Rasmussen said.

Here is where your help is needed. 23ABC is asking for canned food and non-perishable donations to help our 65 and older population gain access to meals and healthy food options.

“The food definitely helps, it is good to see my kids and family eating," Rasmussen said, "You’re not just helping us, you’re helping a lot of people too."

Food Drop Off Locations:

Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S Robinson St, Tehachapi

Lake Buena Vista Concessions, 13115 Iron Bark Rd, Taft

Select Countryside Convenience and Gas Station Locations:



4700 Coffee Road, Bakersfield

8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Bakersfield

1631 S Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

31110 7th Standard Road, Bakersfield

9741 S Enos Lane, Bakersfield

5848 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

21959 Hwy 46, Lost Hills

Select Taco Bell Locations:



330 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

100 W Lerdo Hwy, Shafter

5812 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

51 W Sherwood Ave, McFarland

1121 Kern Street, Taft

Select Subway Locations:



352 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

10318 Main St Suite B, Lamont

Suggested Donation Items for 23ABC GIVES: Senior Food Drive:

