Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Kern County Sheriff's Office's Community-wide Advisory Council meets Monday

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Patrol Car (FILE)
Posted at 8:36 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 11:36:50-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — In an effort to create positive change between the community and law enforcement, the Kern County Sheriff's Office's Community-wide Advisory Council will meet at 3 p.m. Monday.

The CAC urges the community to use the power of its voice and share thoughts and concerns with the committee.

The committee was formed as part of a stipulation from the Department of Justice, following an investigation into the Sheriff's Office's use of deadly force.

To receive a Zoom link, email kernsheriffcac@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County

Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County