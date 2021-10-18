Kern County Sheriff's Office's Community-wide Advisory Council meets Monday

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — In an effort to create positive change between the community and law enforcement, the Kern County Sheriff's Office's Community-wide Advisory Council will meet at 3 p.m. Monday.

The CAC urges the community to use the power of its voice and share thoughts and concerns with the committee.

The committee was formed as part of a stipulation from the Department of Justice, following an investigation into the Sheriff's Office's use of deadly force.

To receive a Zoom link, email kernsheriffcac@gmail.com.