Kern County Superintendent of Schools offering free vision care clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County superintendent of schools is teaming up with the nonprofit organization One Sight to provide free eye exams and glasses to kids across Kern County.

The superintendent of schools says the program is hoping to address the unmet needs for vision care for kids in the community, adding that quality eye care can help enable kids to succeed inside and outside of the classroom.

"From April 4 – 8, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Migrant Education Program will team up with OneSight, a leading global vision nonprofit, to provide free eye exams and glasses to kids in Kern County. The five-day charitable vision clinic will address unresolved vision care needs for kids in Kern County who may otherwise lack access. Eye exams and glasses act as powerful tools that can play a significant role in helping lift people out of poverty by enabling education and employment. Leveraging OneSight’s proven clinic model and manufacturing capabilities, most participants in need of glasses will receive newly prescribed, quality eyewear on-site. A core team of OneSight personnel including optometrists, opticians and local volunteers will staff the daily operations of the clinic."

The clinics, happening at the Kern County Fairgrounds, provide exams, new prescriptions, and new glasses for students who normally wouldn't have access to vision care.