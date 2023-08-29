Kern County to host public press conference at Belle Terrace Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, August 31, the Kern County Administration will host a public press conference at Belle Terrace Park in Bakersfield. The press conference will start at 10:00 am, and will see county officials sharing and celebrating historic investments currently being made in Kern County parks.

Kern County District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez and the county's Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis are scheduled to speak at the event. They will be sharing information on the current renovations being made in Kern County Parks, including Belle Terrace, as well as other upgrade projects slated to happen around the Kern County Parks District.

Community members are welcome to attend this public press conference to learn more about what the Kern County Government is doing to enhance and protect this vital community resource.

