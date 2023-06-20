Kern Dance Alliance wants to help Kern County girls SHINE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Dance Alliance is currently accepting applications for SHINE 2023, their annual math + dance camp that combines formal dance training with rigorous math instruction. The goal of the program is to improve girls' math scores and spark an interest in STEM.

According to the KDA website, the letters in SHINE spell out what the program is intended to accomplish:

Supporting local youth in education pursuits

Harnessing self-esteem and confidence both on stage and in the classroom

Inspiring young women to pursue STEM fields

Nurturing a love of mathematics

Empowering women across America

The program runs from July 31 through August 4 at the Garces Memorial High School Dance Studio.

The application deadline is July 21. Visit the Kern Dance Alliance's SHINE page to apply or for more information.