Kern Family Health Care to host free COVID vaccination clinic Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Family Health Care (KFHC) to host free COVID vaccination clinic Saturday, Oct. 16th.

KFHC is hosting the clinic along with Kern Medical and the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force from noon to 5 p.m.

Those who get vaccinated will get tacos, a snow cone, a $25 gift card, and opportunities for giveaways.

“Kern Family Health Care is proud to support the efforts of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, along with local health care providers like Kern Medical, to get our community vaccinated,” said Doug Hayward, Kern Health Systems Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “Thus, we are excited to host a vaccination clinic at our building for Kern Family Health Care members and the community at large as we break down barriers together and get more people vaccinated.”