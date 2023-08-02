Kern Medical to hold 'Party in the Parking Lot' back-to-school event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's the season for back-to-school preparation Aand many organizations are helping kids get ready for the first day. Danielle Colbert with Kern Medical joined Mike Hart in Studio B to talk about the upcoming Party in the Parking Lot.

The event will offer all those things kids need to get ready for back-to-school including physicals, vaccinations, haircuts, and free backpacks, along with tons of things like food, swag, live music, and more.

Kern Medical hosts 'Party in the Parking Lot' on Saturday

Saturday, August 5, 2023

8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1111 Columbus St, Bakersfield