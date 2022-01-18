Kevin Hart to return to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian/actor Kevin Hart is returning to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Feb. 4th.

After a successful set of shows on Sunday, Hart is set to return. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now online, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369.

Verification of being fully vaccinated against COVID or a pre-entry negative test result is required to attend. Attendees must also follow face covering guidelines. Those 18 and older must also bring a photo ID.

The show will also be a cell phone free event. Your phone will be placed in locked pouch which you keep throughout the event. Anyone using a cell phone during the show will be ejected.