Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Kevin Hart to return to Bakersfield Fox Theater

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/AP
FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, Kevin Hart, star of the upcoming film "What Now?," addresses the audience during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas.
Kevin Hart
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 13:32:36-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian/actor Kevin Hart is returning to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Feb. 4th.

After a successful set of shows on Sunday, Hart is set to return. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now online, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369.

Verification of being fully vaccinated against COVID or a pre-entry negative test result is required to attend. Attendees must also follow face covering guidelines. Those 18 and older must also bring a photo ID.

The show will also be a cell phone free event. Your phone will be placed in locked pouch which you keep throughout the event. Anyone using a cell phone during the show will be ejected.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!