Kiwanis Club of Kern is tossing things up with inaugural cornhole tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kiwanis Club of Kern will be holding its inaugural Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Stramler Park. This is a fundraising event benefitting Kern Kiwanis Foundation.

Kiwanis Club of Kern has collaborated with the California Cornhole Association, Reckless Cornhole, Cen-Cal Construction, GEO Drilling Fluids, RHL and CAPK to hold one of the largest tournaments in the Central Valley for our inaugural fundraising tournament.

The cornhole tournament encourages young, old, and can be played almost anywhere.

Remember to bring your A game because this tournament is offering cash prizes! Round Robin style play seeded to an Upper and Lower Bracket. Top three from Upper and Top 3 from Lower Brackets of 100 teams (of two) will be paid out. Player ages 12 years old and up.

Though cornhole will be the main attraction, Kern Kiwanis and Community Action Partnership of Kern will hold a food drive at the tournament. Attendees will be asked to donate two items of canned food or other non-perishable food as their entrance fee. The event’s date, close to upcoming holidays, and the nature of the event make it the perfect opportunity to collect food on behalf of the Food Bank.

The tournament offers something for everyone: food, music, beer garden, family entertainment and much more! Spectators and family are welcome! Bring your lawn chair and join the fun.