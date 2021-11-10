Kohl's celebrates Veterans Day with 30 percent discount

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Veteran’s Day is approaching, and stores are trying to recognize important members of the community.

Kohl’s is one of the many stores offering Veterans Day discounts to support their military shoppers.

They're offering veterans, active and former military personnel, and their immediate family’s 30 percent off in-store purchases starting Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14.

In addition to discounts, Kohl’s supports members of the military and their families through career opportunities, volunteerism, charitable giving, and connections to fellow military personnel through the Kohl’s Veterans Business Resource Group (BRG), which recognizes and celebrates diverse perspectives and fosters an inclusive environment. Learn more about how Kohl's is honoring active and former military personnel this Veterans Day, and year-round.

