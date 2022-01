LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Latino COVID-19 Task Force is hosting a vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan. 20th in Lamont.

The clinic will offer first, second, and booster shots for the COVID vaccine as well as pediatric vaccines for ages 5-11. The event runs from 2-6 p.m. at Nueva High School.

The free COVID vaccines being offered are Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Please wear a mask and social distance. For more information or questions please call, 661-525-5900.