Law Day at Beale Memorial Library returns to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Back after a long hiatus, the Kern County Library and Kern County Law Library are holding Law Day, a no-cost legal advice open-house at the Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield on Wednesday, May 3 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm.

The first-come, first-served event will allow Kern County residents to talk to attorneys and volunteers from community organizations on a variety of legal topics, according to the announcement from KCL.

"Most people who come to the Law Library have a goal in mind, but don't know where to start," said Evan Moran, Law Librarian at the Kern County Law Library. "We invite the public to this free event to gain a better understanding of how to make their legal goals a reality."

The areas of law that will be discussed at Law Day will include criminal defense, civil lawsuits, family law and child support, workers' compensation and disability, guardianships, bankruptcy, immigration, landlord/tenant and evictions, and probate matters.

The event is free to the public and no pre-registration is needed. People should arrive ready to give a brief description of their legal question or issue. Facilitators will then pair attendees with the best volunteer lawyer or community organization representative to match their needs.

Law Day at Beale Memorial Library is the result of a partnership between the Kern County Library, Kern County Law Library, and Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance.