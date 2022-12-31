Líderes Campesinas celebrates Posada with farmworkers in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Líderes Campesinas is a network of women farmworker leaders whose mission is to strengthen the leadership of farmworker women and youth. On Friday, the organization hosted a Posada celebration.

Posada is a Mexican Christmas tradition honoring the birth of Jesus Christ. The event today also highlighted the work farmworkers do every day.

Elizabeth Martinez from Líderes Campesinas says this is the 15th year for their Posada celebration.

"We celebrate, we are happy, we sing. We celebrate life and celebrate festivities. More than anything, we come together as a family and love each other and embrace each other," said Martinez.

Farmworkers and their families enjoyed traditional foods like pozole, champurrado, and tamales. Martinez says the celebration is to thank the farmworkers for all that they do.

"We're bringing today a little bit of happiness to farmworkers. We're out here in McFarland and we are expecting to see more than 100 workers. They are here with an H2A visa. We brought a lot of gifts, pozole, piñatas, gifts for some children that are here. That's what we do, and we have a very good time providing these types of things to farmworkers," said Martinez.

Patricia Perez with Líderes Campesinas says showing this appreciation is important as the year comes to an end.

"We bring joy to the farmworkers, and we want to appreciate them during this cold and rainy weather, and so they are bringing food home," said Perez. "So thanks to them, we also have food, and with this participation, we want to express our gratitude."

Veronica Perez from Comunidades Aliadas tells 23ABC they are always welcoming volunteers to join them and their mission of giving back.

"Whoever wants to unite with us as a volunteer to put these events together, you are invited to join our organization. You can help us give back to those who are less fortunate and make this world a better place," said Perez.

If you would like to contribute to Líderes Campesinas, or to find out more about what they do, please visit their website.