Lightning In a Bottle lineup for 2022 announced

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 25, 2022
BUENA VISTA LAKE, Calif. — Lightning In a Bottle announced its lineup Tuesday for this year's festival.

The Stacks stage will feature, among many others, Abelation, Beat Kitty, Drezza, Honeybee, Joe Kay of Soulection, Kowta, Pressha, Sabre and Smoakland. Here's the full Lightning In a Bottle lineup.

Joe Kay will host a four-hour set on the opening night at The Stacks. The Desert Hearts Lakeside Launch Party will feature Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky.

The dance music festival will be held from May 25th through the 30th at Buena Vista Lake. Tickets are still available.

