Lost 80's Live tour stopping in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fans of '80s music can rejoice since the Lost 80's Live tour is coming to Bakersfield on Aug. 25th.

The tour features some bands who had some iconic hits in the era include A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Missing Persons, and Annabella’s Bow Wow Wow.

You may remember some of those hits including "I Ran (So Far Away)," "Everybody Have Fun Tonight," "Mirror in the Bathroom," "The Safety Dance," "Walking in L.A.," and "I Want Candy."

The most consistently successful of those bands is 2 Tone pioneers The English Beat. Their other hits besides "Mirror in the Bathroom" include "Save It For Later," a ska cover version of Smokey Robinson's "Tears of a Clown," "I Confess," and "Too Nice to Talk To." The English Beat's song "Rotating Head" was also in the running scene in the John Hughes classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Their most recent album "Here We Go Love" was released in 2018.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3rd online.