Magdalene Hope's 4-player golf tournament is May 9th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local non-profit working to end human trafficking is hosting their 5th Annual Tee Off for Hope golf tournament next week.

Magdalene Hope's 4-player scramble tournament is Monday, May 9th at the Stockdale Country Club. They'll have prizes, raffles, and lunch afterward.

All proceeds will go towards their efforts to rescue and transport victims of human trafficking to their safe house.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of this event.

