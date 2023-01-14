Maligned by Myths: Stigma keeps adoptable black cats stuck in the system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many people associate Friday the 13th with bad luck. In reality, it's black cats that tend to have the hardest luck, with many abandoned, left in shelters, or even injured due to people with superstitious beliefs.

Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services, says he doesn't typically see an influx of black cats being dropped off for that reason, but often struggles to find families for them.

"But black cats throughout the year are a little more difficult to find homes for, because people are more inclined in a silly superstition," said Cullen.

The association between black cats and bad luck goes back a very long time, as far back as the 13th Century, when Pope Gregory the Ninth declared black cats an incarnation of the Devil. Many people believed that Satan and demons could manifest on Earth as black cats, and to this day it is considered bad luck if a black cat crosses your path.

Barbra Hayes, president of Bakersfield animal rescue organization The Cat People, says the struggle to rehome black cats is a big one.

"It would probably take twice as long for a black cat to get adopted, just to be frank," said Hayes.

There are currently around 100 cats at The Cat People's cat sanctuary, according to Hayes. She says out of all the cats, the black ones have been there the longest. The oldest, Mr. Whiskers, has been there since the sanctuary opened in 2016.

According to Hayes, black cats are typically more affectionate that other breeds, and have fewer health issues. Hayes says she wants the public to know just how sweet they can be.

"They're still some of the most affectionate ones we have here. Once the trust is developed with people, they're very, very loving cats," said Hayes.

Black cats were commonly associated with witchcraft and witches in the Middle Ages, and Hayes says she often finds herself having to educate people and help debunk this belief.

"Black cats, you know, if somebody is not sure then they'l say something like, 'Well, I've heard they bring bad luck,'" said Hayes. "Well, luck is how we do things right."