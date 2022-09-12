Mannheim Steamroller to play Christmas show at Mechanics Bank Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mannheim Steamroller is set to play a Christmas show on Nov. 30th at Mechanics Bank Theater.

Tickets, which range from $21 to $71, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16th on AXS' website.

The group's long running annual concert will be celebrating more than 35 years.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with more than 31 million sold in the Christmas genre.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the group's holiday albums along with multimedia effects.