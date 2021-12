BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The McMurtrey Aquatic Center is set to re-open for lap swimming in the new year.

It'll be open beginning Monday from 5:30-7:30 a.m. and then 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They'll also open from 9 a-m to noon on Saturdays. It costs $5 for a day pass.

The pool was previously closed due to maintenance.