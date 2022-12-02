Merry and Bright: Bakersfield celebrates 'A Hometown Christmas' with 40th annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 40th Annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade is in the books.

The theme of this year's Bakersfield Christmas Parade was "A Hometown Christmas." The annual march through downtown Bakersfield featured some local favorites, with 110 Kern County organizations, agencies, and businesses entering to take part.

From the floats to the bands, to the food on offer and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves, thousands of community members took in an evening filled with holiday cheer.

Kern County residents Anthony Ware and his son Deshawn say they look forward to coming to the parade every year to see the Christmas lights, listen to holiday music, and see the smiles on everyone's faces. They also both agreed that their favorite part was seeing Santa.

Sylvia Cariker, Coordinator of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, says it's an experience that really brings on the holiday cheer.

"Everybody is so excited. It's beautiful to watch, but there is just something about hearing the band come down the street and hearing the drums and having people wave to you and sing their Christmas carols," said Cariker. "It's not a once in a lifetime, but it's a look-forward-to experience, and that really puts you in the Christmas mood."

23ABC broadcast and livestreamed the parade live on Thursday, but in case you missed it, you can catch a replay right here on our website.