Minter Field Museum to host annual Wings N’ Wheels event

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Minter Field Museum to host its Fourth annual Wings N’ Wheels event on Saturday, Nov. 13th.

Gates for the event open at 9 a.m. with free parking. Wings N Wheels takes place at the Minter Field Shafter Airport.

The event will feature hundreds of airplanes from World War I to modern wings as well as helicopters, gliders, experimental planes, drone demonstrations and more. There will also be a variety of cars on display including cars from "Back to the Future" and "Love Bug" as well as custom cars, hot rods, and antiques.

This year's event will include a kids corner with a petting zoo and other activities. There will also be vendors selling food, drinks, souvenirs, and t-shirts as well as a 20-piece big band playing and singing music from the 1940s.

Two Bakersfield teen sisters, Lucie and Cayenne, will be signing copies of AviNation magazine that features their article "How to turn an idea into an airplane." And you can see the Pietenpol Air Camper Airplane they are building.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for veterans and first responders, and free for children 12 and younger.

Minter Field Shafter Airport is located at 401 Vultee Ave. in Shafter.