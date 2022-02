Bottle Shock Wine & Brew is holding a Valentine’s event called ‘Chocolat Double Trempé’ on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

The event is presented by Da’ Rrenj & Jehdiah featuring Isaiah Morfin.

They will have live music, raffles, games, and food to purchase. Tickets are $10 in presale or $15 at the door. The event is 21 and over.

It is an outdoor event.