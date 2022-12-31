New Year's Eve 2022: Where to ring in the new year around Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From black tie elegance to a celebration of camp, there's a party for everyone in Bakersfield on New Year's Eve. Pick your favorite, or grab your designated driver and crawl them all!
Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame
Dinner - 6 to 8pm
Band - Hollywood Stones, 8 pm
ABBA L.A. - 10:10 - midnight
Jon Ranger - 7pm
Canyon River Band - 9pm
Elements Venue & Banquet Center
"Gold and Black" Event
Mariachi Sol Y Luna - 6:30pm
TCB Band - 8:30pm
Mento Buru - 10:30 - 12:30
Tickets: $160 couples, food, champagne, party favors
'Watch Night' Service on NYE
6pm - 7:30pm
STARS Theater - Drag Extravaganza
8pm - A La Ritz group putting on a show to ring in NYE
Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill NYE party
Band - Video One 9pm
Band - Tulare Dust 9pm