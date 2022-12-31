Watch Now
New Year's Eve 2022: Where to ring in the new year around Bakersfield

From an evening of fellowship to rockin' after midnight, the New Year's Eve scene in Bakersfield has something for everyone.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 21:03:27-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From black tie elegance to a celebration of camp, there's a party for everyone in Bakersfield on New Year's Eve. Pick your favorite, or grab your designated driver and crawl them all!

Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame

Dinner - 6 to 8pm
Band - Hollywood Stones, 8 pm
ABBA L.A. - 10:10 - midnight

Bakersfield Music HOF NYE 2022

18th St. Bar and Grill

Jon Ranger - 7pm
Canyon River Band - 9pm

18th Street B&G NYE 2022

Elements Venue & Banquet Center

"Gold and Black" Event
Mariachi Sol Y Luna - 6:30pm
TCB Band - 8:30pm
Mento Buru - 10:30 - 12:30

Tickets: $160 couples, food, champagne, party favors

Elements Venue NYE 2022

Cain AME Church

'Watch Night' Service on NYE
6pm - 7:30pm

Cain AME NYE 2022

STARS Theater - Drag Extravaganza

8pm - A La Ritz group putting on a show to ring in NYE

Starz Theater NYE 2022

Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill NYE party

Band - Video One 9pm

Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill NYE 2022

The Trap in Oildale

Band - Tulare Dust 9pm

The Trap in Oildale NYE 2022

