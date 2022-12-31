New Year's Eve 2022: Where to ring in the new year around Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From black tie elegance to a celebration of camp, there's a party for everyone in Bakersfield on New Year's Eve. Pick your favorite, or grab your designated driver and crawl them all!

Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame

Dinner - 6 to 8pm

Band - Hollywood Stones, 8 pm

ABBA L.A. - 10:10 - midnight

18th St. Bar and Grill

Jon Ranger - 7pm

Canyon River Band - 9pm

Elements Venue & Banquet Center

"Gold and Black" Event

Mariachi Sol Y Luna - 6:30pm

TCB Band - 8:30pm

Mento Buru - 10:30 - 12:30

Tickets: $160 couples, food, champagne, party favors

Cain AME Church

'Watch Night' Service on NYE

6pm - 7:30pm

STARS Theater - Drag Extravaganza

8pm - A La Ritz group putting on a show to ring in NYE

Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill NYE party

Band - Video One 9pm

The Trap in Oildale

Band - Tulare Dust 9pm