Nominate your favorite local musician for a 2023 Bakersfield Music Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Nominations for the 2023 Bakersfield Music Awards Event are now open to the public.
The BMAs are a culturally diverse annual event highlighting and honoring local musicians. Anyone can nominate a musician by going to the Bakersfield Music Awards website and filling out the nomination form.
The qualifications for BMA nominees are:
- The nominee must be a Bakersfield resident
- They must be 18 years of age or older (unless they are being nominated for a Supernova award
- Their music must be available on obtainable streaming platforms
- They must have released material between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022
Public nominations will be open from January 19 until February 19, 2023.