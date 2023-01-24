Watch Now
Nominate your favorite local musician for a 2023 Bakersfield Music Award

Between January 19 and February 19, 2023, the public is invited to nominate their favorite Bakersfield musical talent for a Bakersfield Music Award.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 20:08:43-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Nominations for the 2023 Bakersfield Music Awards Event are now open to the public.

The BMAs are a culturally diverse annual event highlighting and honoring local musicians. Anyone can nominate a musician by going to the Bakersfield Music Awards website and filling out the nomination form.

The qualifications for BMA nominees are:

  • The nominee must be a Bakersfield resident
  • They must be 18 years of age or older (unless they are being nominated for a Supernova award
  • Their music must be available on obtainable streaming platforms
  • They must have released material between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022

Public nominations will be open from January 19 until February 19, 2023.

