Nominate your favorite local musician for a 2023 Bakersfield Music Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Nominations for the 2023 Bakersfield Music Awards Event are now open to the public.

The BMAs are a culturally diverse annual event highlighting and honoring local musicians. Anyone can nominate a musician by going to the Bakersfield Music Awards website and filling out the nomination form.

The qualifications for BMA nominees are:

The nominee must be a Bakersfield resident



They must be 18 years of age or older (unless they are being nominated for a Supernova award



Their music must be available on obtainable streaming platforms



They must have released material between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022



Public nominations will be open from January 19 until February 19, 2023.