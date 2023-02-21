NOR Parks District's 'Robots 4 Tots' event coming to Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The North of the River Recreation and Park District is preparing to host the annual Robots 4 Tots event at the Riverview Community Center.

For 13 years, the Robots 4 Tots program has introduced preschool-age children in the Oildale community and their families to robotics and other STEM concepts. Sponsored by Chevron, participants are provided with robot kits, arts and crafts materials, food, and t-shirts. In a press release about the event, Superintendent of Recreation and Community Services for NOR Jasmin LoBasso said the purpose of Robots 4 Tots is to spark interest in science and technology.

"At our Neighborhood Place Learning Center at Riverview, we believe that STEM activities and events such as these are critical in preparing children to be ready for kindergarten," Jasmin LoBasso, Superintendent of Recreation & Community Services said in a press release about the event.

Robots 4 Tots is scheduled for Friday, March 24 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm in the Neighborhood Place Learning Center inside the Riverview Community Center. The event is free for preschoolers between the ages of 30 months and 5 years, but participation is limited to the first 100 registrants. To reserve space, parents will need to visit the Riverview Community Center and register in person.

The Riverview Community Center is located at 401 Willow Drive in Oildale.