North of the River Recreation is collecting kids' letters to Santa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Did you know the North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) knows Santa Claus?

Through a special arrangement, holiday mailboxes stationed at NOR locations will be delivering your Christmas letters straight to Santa! Through December 20, 2022, drop off your Christmas list or letter; all ages are encouraged to participate.

To ensure that Kris Kringle has enough time to write back before Christmas, drop off your handwritten letter a little earlier with a legible return address by Thursday, December 15.

“It’s easy to bring holiday magic to your home with North of the River’s program,” says Monya Jameson, NOR General Manager. “Build family memories together – write a letter, build a wish list, or draw a picture! We’ll make sure Santa receives it; he may just send you a letter in return!”

Kids can drop off their letters to Santa at the following locations:

Greenacres Community Center

2014 Calloway Drive

Bakersfield CA 93313



Rasmussen Senior Center

115 E Roberts Ln

Bakersfield CA 93308



115 E Roberts Ln Bakersfield CA 93308 Riverview Community Center

401 Willow Drive

Bakersfield CA 93308



401 Willow Drive Bakersfield CA 93308 RiverLakes Ranch Community Center

3825 Riverlakes Drive

Bakersfield CA 93312

Big red mailbox in front - accessible 24 hours

For more information, visit the North of the River Recreation and Park District's website.