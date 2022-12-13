Watch Now
North of the River Recreation is collecting kids' letters to Santa

NOR Parks, through a special agreement with the North Pole, is now collecting kids' letters to Santa at multiple locations across Bakersfield.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Dec 12, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Did you know the North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) knows Santa Claus?

Through a special arrangement, holiday mailboxes stationed at NOR locations will be delivering your Christmas letters straight to Santa! Through December 20, 2022, drop off your Christmas list or letter; all ages are encouraged to participate.

To ensure that Kris Kringle has enough time to write back before Christmas, drop off your handwritten letter a little earlier with a legible return address by Thursday, December 15.

“It’s easy to bring holiday magic to your home with North of the River’s program,” says Monya Jameson, NOR General Manager. “Build family memories together – write a letter, build a wish list, or draw a picture! We’ll make sure Santa receives it; he may just send you a letter in return!”

Kids can drop off their letters to Santa at the following locations:

  • Greenacres Community Center
    2014 Calloway Drive
    Bakersfield CA 93313
  • Rasmussen Senior Center
    115 E Roberts Ln
    Bakersfield CA 93308
  • Riverview Community Center
    401 Willow Drive
    Bakersfield CA 93308
  • RiverLakes Ranch Community Center
    3825 Riverlakes Drive
    Bakersfield CA 93312
    Big red mailbox in front - accessible 24 hours

For more information, visit the North of the River Recreation and Park District's website.

