Outlets At Tejon spreading holiday cheer with 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon is spreading holiday cheer leading up to Christmas with its 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt.

Until Dec. 10th shoppers will find gifts scattered around the outlets. There's thousands of dollars in gift cards from different stores up for grabs or a PlayStation 5 and tickets to Disneyland.

If you find one, head to guest services to redeem your prize.

The Outlets will also be releasing hints for when and where you can find a gift card on its Facebook page.

Full details are available here.