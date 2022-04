BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Grammy-award winning music superstar Pitbull is making a stop at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Tickets for Mr. Worldwide's 8 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15th at Ticketmaster. Fans can also register on Pitbull's website to buy tickets 25 minutes before the presale starts.

The concert will also feature Jamaican dancehall sensation Sean Paul.